Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 2,586,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genomma Lab Internacional stock remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
