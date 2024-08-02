Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 2,586,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genomma Lab Internacional stock remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

