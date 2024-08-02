Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,405.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentherm by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

