Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.31, but opened at $54.79. Gentherm shares last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 8,024 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

