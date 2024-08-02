Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Issues Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
Shares of GNW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 249,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
