Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.21, but opened at $75.00. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

