Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Globe Life worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after buying an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $123,682,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GL opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

