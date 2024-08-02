Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,872,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.