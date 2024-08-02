Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.10

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1969014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

