GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $1.00 at BMO Capital Markets

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.20 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GrafTech International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of EAF opened at $0.70 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.22.

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 332,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $572,364.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,358,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,935,864.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 610,198 shares of company stock worth $1,069,942. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

