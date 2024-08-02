Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,523 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPMT opened at $2.95 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.66%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.