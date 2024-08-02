Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $78.39 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 40418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.57. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 32.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $313,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

