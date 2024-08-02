GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.35

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 2933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.15). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

