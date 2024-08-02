GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years. GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.