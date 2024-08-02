Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

