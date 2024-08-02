Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.49

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 716214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

