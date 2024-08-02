Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Increased to C$169.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares upgraded Hammond Power Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on HPS.A
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
Read More
