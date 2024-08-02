Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 533 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Buckle were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 149,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

