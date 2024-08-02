Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 13,768 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 112,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 362,232 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 70,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.12. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

