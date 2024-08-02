Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 5,925 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 142,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,958. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

