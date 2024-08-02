Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 464 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,124,808. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 209,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

