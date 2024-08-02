Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 14,350 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 3,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 424,168 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PHINIA by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PHINIA by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHIN stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 385,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. PHINIA’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

