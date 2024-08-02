Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 6,058,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.