Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 17.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.78. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.