Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Crocs Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.10.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

