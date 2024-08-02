Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ETR traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 872,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.