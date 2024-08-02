Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hibbett by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Hibbett by 180.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,823. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

