Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $6.57 on Friday, hitting $106.25. 490,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,178. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $196.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

