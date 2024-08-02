Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $275.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,388.24. 273,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,339. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,881.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,690.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,069.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

