Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,516,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 204,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,526 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 410,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 435,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

