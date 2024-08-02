Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.08 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,012 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $56.56. 591,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,713. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

