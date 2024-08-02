Hancock Whitney Corp Has $451,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Center Lake Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,754,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 111,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 1,786,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,961. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.05.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

