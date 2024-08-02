Hancock Whitney Corp Has $523,000 Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 636,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

