Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBA stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,553. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

