Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $558,000 in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after buying an additional 151,298 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,170,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.69. 125,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.