Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 397,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,295. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

