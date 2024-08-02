Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIOD traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. 119,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

