Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,203. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

