Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 26,750 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 161.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,844,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

