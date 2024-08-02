Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 5,699 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after buying an additional 579,638 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in RPC by 31.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 188,377 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RPC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,841. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.18 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RES. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

