Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 315,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

