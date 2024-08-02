Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 1,625 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.