Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

