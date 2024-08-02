Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,348 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,529. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

