Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 135 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kadant by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $27.76 on Thursday, hitting $323.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.43. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

