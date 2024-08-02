Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 240 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MATX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 188,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,605. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,695. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile



Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

