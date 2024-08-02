Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 277 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,258,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.15. 184,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,626. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

