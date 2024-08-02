Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,242 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.