Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 439 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $54.17. 409,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

