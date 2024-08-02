Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 475 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.39. The company had a trading volume of 267,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average of $224.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

