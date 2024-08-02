Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 615 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 279.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $885,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.08. 124,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.